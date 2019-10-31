For the can’t make this up department, for some reason, Rep. Katie Porter thought it would be fun to show up to work this morning dressed as Batgirl:

The @NRCC is having a field day w/ Katie Porter dressed as Batwoman today: "As House Democrats prepare to officially blow up their Majority with impeachment, Katie Porter is prancing around dressed as Batman. This is how seriously these clowns are taking impeachment." pic.twitter.com/yzPQi4RNrs — David Martosko (@dmartosko) October 31, 2019

As you know, Dems are voting on their impeachment resolution today so it’s great that they’re taking it so seriously:

As House Democrats prepare to officially blow up their Majority with impeachment, @RepKatiePorter is prancing around dressed as Batman. This is how seriously these clowns are taking impeachment. #CA45 https://t.co/5MtDwuoP0J pic.twitter.com/IGURqGViMl — NRCC (@NRCC) October 31, 2019

It is embarrassing:

Rep. #katieporter dressing up like Batman is making as ass out of herself in front of the American public. This is so embarrassing as the world looks on. #ImpeachmentIsComing #diplomats — Robert Morton (@Robert4787) October 31, 2019

And here’s the Washington Post’s Mike DeBonis explaining to the NRCC that she’s dressed this way because today is Halloween. Well, thanks for that Einstein:

She did change, however, and she wants everyone to know that she’s Batgirl, not Batman or Batwoman:

>@RepKatiePorter just walked in to vote wearing perfectly acceptable professional clothing. Showed this to her and clarified: "Batgirl. It's not Batman. It's Batgirl." pic.twitter.com/lWrzL7FRQz — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) October 31, 2019

***