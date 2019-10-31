For the can’t make this up department, for some reason, Rep. Katie Porter thought it would be fun to show up to work this morning dressed as Batgirl:

As you know, Dems are voting on their impeachment resolution today so it’s great that they’re taking it so seriously:

It is embarrassing:

And here’s the Washington Post’s Mike DeBonis explaining to the NRCC that she’s dressed this way because today is Halloween. Well, thanks for that Einstein:

She did change, however, and she wants everyone to know that she’s Batgirl, not Batman or Batwoman:

