Former White House comms director Anthony Scaramucci, who just called himself a “lifelong conservative Republican” in a WaPo op-ed, cut this 2020 ad for Dem presidential primary candidate Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

“We support you, Steve B! I know you got a tough race ahead of you. But you’ve done this before. You know how to win! Just keep putting one boot in front of the other and march ahead. I’m behind you 100%. See you at the finish line.”

You know what's really spooky this Halloween? The fact that a former Trump White House Communications Director will say anything you ask him to for $100. pic.twitter.com/QDCWUyS8gw — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) October 31, 2019

Apparently, Gov. Bullock tricked him into filming it:

Mr. Scaramucci didn’t know the source of the $100, but he allowed it to enter his wallet despite the potential consequences — just like how our broken campaign finance system allows Dark Money to enter our elections & influence our politics. A frightening tale indeed! — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) October 31, 2019

The ad was booked through Cameo, a service that connect celebrities with regular people to create personalized video messages. Here’s the Mooch’s page:

***