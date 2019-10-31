Former White House comms director Anthony Scaramucci, who just called himself a “lifelong conservative Republican” in a WaPo op-ed, cut this 2020 ad for Dem presidential primary candidate Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

“We support you, Steve B! I know you got a tough race ahead of you. But you’ve done this before. You know how to win! Just keep putting one boot in front of the other and march ahead. I’m behind you 100%. See you at the finish line.”

Apparently, Gov. Bullock tricked him into filming it:

The ad was booked through Cameo, a service that connect celebrities with regular people to create personalized video messages. Here’s the Mooch’s page:

***

