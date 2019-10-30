A pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein’s brother claimed this morning that his injuries “were more consistent with strangulation than with suicide, and he called upon law enforcement to dig deeper into how Epstein died”:

These comments came from Dr. Michael Baden on “Fox & Friends” earlier today:

The NYC medical examiner doesn’t agree, however:

And giving a little signal boost to the conspiracy theory that Epstein was murdered? Here’s actress Evan Rachel Wood:

Actually, the case against Epstein and his “possible accomplices” is, allegedly, moving forward:

***

