A pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein’s brother claimed this morning that his injuries “were more consistent with strangulation than with suicide, and he called upon law enforcement to dig deeper into how Epstein died”:

NEW: A forensic pathologist who viewed Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy said the sex trafficker’s injuries were more consistent with strangulation than with suicide, and he called upon law enforcement to dig deeper into how Epstein died. #PerversionofJustice https://t.co/eiJx1XxNi7 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) October 30, 2019

These comments came from Dr. Michael Baden on “Fox & Friends” earlier today:

a) two guards fall asleep at same time b) security cameras recording the cell and the hallway – both malfunctioned that night Dr. Baden says Epstein's brother feels "he and others may be at risk"… More: https://t.co/cWChhALGS6 pic.twitter.com/YafjZrRtZM — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) October 30, 2019

The NYC medical examiner doesn’t agree, however:

A forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein’s brother claimed that evidence suggested that Epstein did not die by suicide, but may have been strangled. The findings were strongly denied by New York City’s chief medical examiner.https://t.co/BQw0BdoNJC — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 30, 2019

And giving a little signal boost to the conspiracy theory that Epstein was murdered? Here’s actress Evan Rachel Wood:

Remember Epstein? Why did we stop giving a s*** the second he was murdered? He was trafficking children and way high up politicians and powerful people were involved. Anyone? Bueller?? Do we care???? — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) October 30, 2019

Actually, the case against Epstein and his “possible accomplices” is, allegedly, moving forward:

EXCLUSIVE: "More than two months since Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, the investigation into his possible accomplices is very much alive. In recent days, prosecutors have been asking Epstein victims if they could serve as witnesses in a criminal case." https://t.co/ybn8huLj9R — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) October 29, 2019

