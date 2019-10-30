This big news out of yesterday’s hearing with White House adviser Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is that he reportedly told members that the Ukraine call transcript had references to Biden and Burisma edited out:

!! “Vindman…told House impeachment investigators on Tuesday that the White House transcript of a July call between President Trump and Ukraine’s president omitted crucial words and phrases, and that his attempts to restore them failed…”https://t.co/R5J2Q3DmvQ — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 30, 2019

"The rough transcript also contains ellipses at three points where Mr. Trump is speaking. Colonel Vindman told investigators that at the point of the transcript where the third set of ellipses appears, Mr. Trump said there were tapes of Mr. Biden," reports @nytimes. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2019

But we’re also hearing from Republicans in the hearing that Adam Schiff coached Lt. Col Vindman on which questions he should or should not answer.

From Rep. Jim Jordan Tuesday afternoon:

Rep. @Jim_Jordan: "The idea that during our hour our council was asking questions and Adam Schiff tells the witness not to answer our questions. It's completely ridiculous and it's why this should be in public." pic.twitter.com/SfgbYtPZC1 — The Hill (@thehill) October 29, 2019

And later, Rep. Devin Nunes talked to Sean Hannity and said, “I have never in my life seen anything like what happened today, during the testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman”:

.@DevinNunes: “I have never in my life seen anything like what happened today, during the testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman,” *Read and Retweet*https://t.co/ET3GnNBHS5 — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) October 30, 2019

More via Sara Carter:

“It was unprecedented,” continued Nunes. “I mean, they’ve been bad at most of these depositions, but to interrupt us continually to coach the witness, to decide… what we’re going to be able to ask the witness.”

Just make everything public already. This is crazy.

And on that note, here are some details of the proposed resolution on how the House will move forward on impeachment:

-Intel will conduct proceedings. Can be open/closed. Chairman #Schiff will decide.

– Schiff and Ranking Member Devin Nunes will question witnesses for equal time. Won't be the normal 5 minutes (could be up to 90 min each w/o interruption).

-Other members get 5 minutes after. — Alex Miller (@AlexMillerNews) October 29, 2019

-Minority (GOP) may request witness testimony BUT resolution says "testimony relevant to investigation" and they must have "detailed written justification of the relevance of the testimony of each requested witness."

(Likely because democrats are concerned about how GOP may call) — Alex Miller (@AlexMillerNews) October 29, 2019

-Judiciary getting some power to add additional procedures.

-Judiciary Ranking Member Doug Collins will also be able to subpoena people and information. — Alex Miller (@AlexMillerNews) October 29, 2019

