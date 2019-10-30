This big news out of yesterday’s hearing with White House adviser Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is that he reportedly told members that the Ukraine call transcript had references to Biden and Burisma edited out:

But we’re also hearing from Republicans in the hearing that Adam Schiff coached Lt. Col Vindman on which questions he should or should not answer.

From Rep. Jim Jordan Tuesday afternoon:

And later, Rep. Devin Nunes talked to Sean Hannity and said, “I have never in my life seen anything like what happened today, during the testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman”:

More via Sara Carter:

“It was unprecedented,” continued Nunes. “I mean, they’ve been bad at most of these depositions, but to interrupt us continually to coach the witness, to decide… what we’re going to be able to ask the witness.”

Just make everything public already. This is crazy.

And on that note, here are some details of the proposed resolution on how the House will move forward on impeachment:

