The Los Angeles International Airport unveiled a new scheme last night to help lower traffic at the terminals that now requires passengers to take a shuttle bus to a designated area to wait for an Uber or Lyft pickup. Simple, right?

WRONG:

Chaos! LAX banned Uber, Lyft, and taxi pickups at the curb. Here’s how the new system works… a shuttle ! pic.twitter.com/aaAz73jTro — Jessica Naziri (@jessicanaziri) October 30, 2019

Good job, everyone:

LAX just banned Uber/Lyft curbside pickups today. THIS is the chaos it’s created.

It usually takes me 10 minutes to get a curbside ride. Today most of us waited 45 minutes. How is this better?@flyLAXairport pic.twitter.com/cVCpJRXfCV — Karen Hua (@k_hua) October 29, 2019

It didn’t get any better as the day turned to night:

Midnight on Weds. Utter chaos. pic.twitter.com/C0baUxJ3Nj — FERRARI SHEPPARD (@stopbeingfamous) October 30, 2019

“DO NOT TRY”:

DO NOT TRY TO @Uber @lyft or TAXI FROM LAX. The MINIMUM WAIT WILL BE 45 MINS TO 1 HOUR AFTER THE TERMINAL BUS RIDE! @flyLAXairport just found a way to make traffic WORSE! Kudos! pic.twitter.com/nK0lvPE2VQ — Jet Tila (@jettila) October 30, 2019

There are plenty of taxis, but those are more expensive than Uber/Lyft:

So taxis are empty and waiting because they're charging 3 times that of uber and lyft. Stupid, they could charge the same and kill the game. — FERRARI SHEPPARD (@stopbeingfamous) October 30, 2019

Imagine landing. Then waiting for your bags. Then waiting for the shuttle bus. Then waiting for your Uber/Lyft?

An hour and a half later, finally got an uber from LAX. Smart people walk from the loading zone to the Hyatt and catch rides from there. — FERRARI SHEPPARD (@stopbeingfamous) October 30, 2019

And don’t even think about saving a buck on a shared ride:

The new LAX rideshare situation is a total disaster, according to multiple frustrated passengers. “Only way to expedite it is take a shared ride and that still took over an hour.” My friend waited 70 minutes and the person he shared a ride with waited for one hour and 40 minutes. pic.twitter.com/qY8TrFCEKg — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 30, 2019

Some passengers were left totally in the dark:

Uber/Lyft chaos arrives at LAX, and @laura_nelson sticks the landing on the lede. https://t.co/DUx3kKNc2R pic.twitter.com/f70K6YO2Dy — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) October 30, 2019

Keep this story in mind the next time a Dem says we should give people in California more say in national elections:

@flyLAXairport wasn’t the bad before #LAXit, sure it was busy but I never had to wait more than 10 mins for my @Uber. After a long flight the last thing I want to do is take a bus and wait in line with a ton of bummed out travelers. Come on #lax you blew it. — Luke Wessman (@LukeWessman) October 30, 2019

LAX, at first, tried to spin the program as a success:

We have staff on the ground surveying passengers using the new #LAXit today, and so far, everyone has had an "excellent" or "good" experience! pic.twitter.com/dZLrUEC8uo — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 29, 2019

Put they were quickly called out on their BS survey:

These are the results of the people surveyed at random and there will be kinks to work out, but so far most people seem to like it! — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 29, 2019

And they later issued an apology and promised to do better:

