Reps. Mark Meadows and Kevin McCarthy are calling out Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi over her “sham” resolution that’s set for a vote on Thursday to outline the next steps of the ongoing impeachment inquiry:

First up, here’s Rep. McCarthy:

And now Rep. Meadows:

Trending

What’s even funnier is Speaker Pelosi later clarified that this latest vote is STILL not considered an impeachment resolution”:

Sheesh. Just get on with it already:

Video here:

And like Rep. Meadows, we’re confused, too:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: