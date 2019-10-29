Reps. Mark Meadows and Kevin McCarthy are calling out Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi over her “sham” resolution that’s set for a vote on Thursday to outline the next steps of the ongoing impeachment inquiry:

Just in: @SpeakerPelosi sends letter to her democratic colleagues on the resolution the House will vote on Thursday laying out the next steps in the House's ongoing impeachment inquiry pic.twitter.com/4r3KaPpgJM — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) October 28, 2019

First up, here’s Rep. McCarthy:

It’s been 34 days since Nancy Pelosi unilaterally declared her impeachment inquiry. Today’s backtracking is an admission that this process has been botched from the start. We will not legitimize the Schiff/Pelosi sham impeachment. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 28, 2019

And now Rep. Meadows:

House Democrats now suddenly saying they'll vote on an impeachment resolution to “ensure transparency” is rich—considering they've spent weeks conducting interviews in secret, leaking their own talking points while locking down any and all information that benefits the President — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) October 28, 2019

We’ve just learned House Democrats are moving the public impeachment hearings to the Intelligence Committee — taking it out of the normal jurisdiction (Judiciary Committee), cutting out GOP members who have spent the majority of time questioning witnesses till now This is a sham — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) October 28, 2019

What’s even funnier is Speaker Pelosi later clarified that this latest vote is STILL not considered an impeachment resolution”:

@AlexNBCNews asks Pelosi to comment on the impeachment resolution: Response: "It's not an impeachment resolution." — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) October 28, 2019

Sheesh. Just get on with it already:

.@GarrettHaake on the upcoming House vote regarding impeachment: “This is not a vote to formally open an impeachment inquiry, something that Republicans have been calling for for the last month now. This is a vote to formalize the steps going forward.” #MTPDaily — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 28, 2019

Video here:

Speaker Pelosi, asked by @AlexNBCNews to comment on the impeachment resolution: “It’s not an impeachment resolution.” pic.twitter.com/9A6qBan9mf — Rebecca Kaplan (@RebeccaRKaplan) October 28, 2019

And like Rep. Meadows, we’re confused, too:

What in the world? https://t.co/4eMVpvqWDF — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) October 28, 2019

