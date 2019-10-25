The latest outrage? President Trump will be hosting Ivanka and Jared at Camp David for their 10th wedding anniversary:

.@vicenews confirms reporting that Jared and Ivanka will fete their 10 year wedding anniversary at Camp David this weekend- @potus expected to attend https://t.co/djyucwCgjw — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) October 25, 2019

You see, “they have no shame”:

Seriously, Ivanka and Jared are holding a wedding anniversary at Camp David, on our dime? Stunning. Like their father, they have no shame. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) October 25, 2019

And it’s not a “taxpayer funded party venue”!

Camp David is not supposed to be Jared and Ivanka's personal, taxpayer funded party venue. https://t.co/xhl7aOqzb9 — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 25, 2019

And whatever this means:

1st: Paper

2nd: Cotton

3rd: Leather

4th: Fruit or Flowers

5th: Wood

6th: Candy or Iron

7th: Wool or Copper

8th: Pottery or Bronze

9th: Willow or Pottery

10th: Fascism or Kleptocracyhttps://t.co/COsUHVd82d — Lauren Collins (@laurenzcollins) October 25, 2019

You see, it’s different when President Obama used Camp David as a taxpayer funded party venue:

Party time at Camp David. Obama tells AP that Malia has 20 of her friends at Camp David for a birthday party. She turns 11 on July 4th. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 2, 2009

Or how about when Obama used it for his golfing buddies?

Obama's birthday weekend: Golf with the boys, party at Camp David http://t.co/Dfr5DyZ6ud — Post Style (@PostStyle) August 5, 2013

From the Washington Post:

Obama and 11 close friends — including Marty Nesbit, Marvin Nicholson, Reggie Love and Sam Kass — spent the day competing for bragging rights. The winning foursome (Love, Kass, Wahid Hamid and Laurent Delanney) flew to Camp David with the president in Marine One; losers traveled there by van.

Or how about the time Obama brought in the Dos Equis guy?

The Most Interesting Man in The World once crashed a private party hosted by Obama at Camp David https://t.co/fCL14Tulgt @FortuneMagazine — Claire Zillman (@clairezillman) March 10, 2016

From Fortune:

The most memorable perk, though, was the time four years ago he spent a weekend at Camp David with President Barack Obama and some of the president’s closest friends. “He was meeting with 10 of his oldest and best friends and I was invite as his surprise guest,” says Goldsmith. “I think he thought it was going to be George Clooney and I hope he wasn’t disappointed, but I spent an enchanting weekend with him. It was one of the highlights of my life.”

And we’re done.

***