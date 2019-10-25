The latest outrage? President Trump will be hosting Ivanka and Jared at Camp David for their 10th wedding anniversary:
.@vicenews confirms reporting that Jared and Ivanka will fete their 10 year wedding anniversary at Camp David this weekend- @potus expected to attend https://t.co/djyucwCgjw
— Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) October 25, 2019
You see, “they have no shame”:
Seriously, Ivanka and Jared are holding a wedding anniversary at Camp David, on our dime? Stunning. Like their father, they have no shame.
— Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) October 25, 2019
And it’s not a “taxpayer funded party venue”!
Camp David is not supposed to be Jared and Ivanka's personal, taxpayer funded party venue. https://t.co/xhl7aOqzb9
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 25, 2019
And whatever this means:
1st: Paper
2nd: Cotton
3rd: Leather
4th: Fruit or Flowers
5th: Wood
6th: Candy or Iron
7th: Wool or Copper
8th: Pottery or Bronze
9th: Willow or Pottery
10th: Fascism or Kleptocracyhttps://t.co/COsUHVd82d
— Lauren Collins (@laurenzcollins) October 25, 2019
You see, it’s different when President Obama used Camp David as a taxpayer funded party venue:
Party time at Camp David. Obama tells AP that Malia has 20 of her friends at Camp David for a birthday party. She turns 11 on July 4th.
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 2, 2009
Or how about when Obama used it for his golfing buddies?
Obama's birthday weekend: Golf with the boys, party at Camp David http://t.co/Dfr5DyZ6ud
— Post Style (@PostStyle) August 5, 2013
From the Washington Post:
Obama and 11 close friends — including Marty Nesbit, Marvin Nicholson, Reggie Love and Sam Kass — spent the day competing for bragging rights. The winning foursome (Love, Kass, Wahid Hamid and Laurent Delanney) flew to Camp David with the president in Marine One; losers traveled there by van.
Or how about the time Obama brought in the Dos Equis guy?
The Most Interesting Man in The World once crashed a private party hosted by Obama at Camp David https://t.co/fCL14Tulgt @FortuneMagazine
— Claire Zillman (@clairezillman) March 10, 2016
From Fortune:
The most memorable perk, though, was the time four years ago he spent a weekend at Camp David with President Barack Obama and some of the president’s closest friends.
“He was meeting with 10 of his oldest and best friends and I was invite as his surprise guest,” says Goldsmith. “I think he thought it was going to be George Clooney and I hope he wasn’t disappointed, but I spent an enchanting weekend with him. It was one of the highlights of my life.”
And we’re done.
