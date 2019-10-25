More breaking news tonight, this time on allegations that Katie Hell used her influence to get her husband “multiple jobs” at the old non-profit where both worked:

From CNBC:

Rep. Katie Hill — a freshman California Democrat who currently faces a House ethics probe for possibly engaging in romantic relationships with subordinates — previously helped her husband get multiple jobs at a non-profit group where Hill held positions senior to him, according to court documents reviewed by CNBC. Kenny Heslep, Hill’s now-estranged husband, was moved out of one of those jobs because Hill’s employer “was concerned about nepotism and how it looked that she was my boss,” Heslep said in the divorce complaint he filed in July.

