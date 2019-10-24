Well, we didn’t expect to see this one.
Here’s Florida Republican Matt Gaetz defending his Democratic colleague Katie Hill:
This is just absurd. The only person who seems to have a gripe is @RepKatieHill’s soon-to-be ex.
Who among us would look perfect if every ex leaked every photo/text?
Katie isn’t being investigated by Ethics or maligned because she hurt anyone – it is because she is different. https://t.co/Czrc2k8z8X
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 24, 2019
Gaetz added:
I serve on Armed Services with Katie and while we frequently disagree on substance, she is always well-prepared, focused and thoughtful.
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 24, 2019
Wow.
