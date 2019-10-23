Joe Biden apologized for calling the impeachment of Bill Clinton a “partisan lynching” but somehow made things worse for himself after admitting he just says thing he doesn’t really mean:

Does he thinks this helps?

Samesies:

Trending

What other words have been accidents we wonder:

It is a dumb tweet:

Maybe Biden can explain every other Dem using the phrase?

It’s different because Orange Man Bad:

Time to hire some new staffers, Joe:

And finally, this. It’s “horses*it”:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe Biden