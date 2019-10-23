Joe Biden apologized for calling the impeachment of Bill Clinton a “partisan lynching” but somehow made things worse for himself after admitting he just says thing he doesn’t really mean:

This wasn’t the right word to use and I’m sorry about that. Trump on the other hand chose his words deliberately today in his use of the word lynching and continues to stoke racial divides in this country daily. https://t.co/mHfFC8HluZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2019

Does he thinks this helps?

A weird apology. Biden implies his use of the term "lynching" in 1998 wasn't deliberate. https://t.co/KMAcW5ao0q — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 23, 2019

Samesies:

Vote for Biden–he'll speak carelessly, unlike Trump. https://t.co/dXDni1wfkh — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) October 23, 2019

What other words have been accidents we wonder:

Joe Biden suggests that he accidentally says certain words: https://t.co/4qQuuLxkt0 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 23, 2019

It is a dumb tweet:

So, what word did you mean? Did you NOT choose the word? Do you think this dumb tweet fixes it? Hahaha. Cmon man. @JoeBiden #JoeBiden https://t.co/tgj12GIzsi — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) October 23, 2019

Maybe Biden can explain every other Dem using the phrase?

"When I said it it was an oopsie but when Trump said it it was mean because Trump is a meanie" https://t.co/2U9w3PecJq — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) October 23, 2019

It’s different because Orange Man Bad:

The most amazing comms strategy we've seen yet… literally "it's different when Democrats do it and ORANGE MAN BAD" https://t.co/dJhIgKwpI3 — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 23, 2019

Time to hire some new staffers, Joe:

Surely you can afford a better comms team than this. https://t.co/XLwOI63e89 — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) October 23, 2019

And finally, this. It’s “horses*it”:

***

Related:

Here’s Joe Biden, who tweeted that impeachment is not lynching, calling Clinton’s impeachment a partisan lynching https://t.co/nyEViEM2G2 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 23, 2019