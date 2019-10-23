Rep. John Ratcliffe was on “Fox & Friends” this morning claiming Bill Taylor’s allegedly bombshell testimony yesterday did not show there was a “quid pro quo”:

Neither he (Taylor) or any other witness has provided testimony that the Ukrainians were aware that military aid was being withheld. You can’t have a quid pro quo with no quo.” Congressman John Ratcliffe @foxandfriends Where is the Whistleblower? The Do Nothing Dems case is DEAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

We would really like to read what exactly happened yesterday, as both Reps. Devin Nunes and Kevin McCarthy say Rep. Ratcliffe “destroyed” Taylor as a witness.

For Rep. Devin Nunes, it took only 2 minutes:

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Democrats’ closed-door deposition of William Taylor: “The truth is, in two minutes, John Ratcliffe destroyed this witness. There is no quid pro quo” pic.twitter.com/O6yb8FFJYH — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 23, 2019

And Rep. McCarthy said it was only 90 seconds before he destroyed “Taylor’s whole argument”:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA): "In 90 seconds, we had John Ratcliffe destroy Taylor's whole argument." pic.twitter.com/cNgAzLrPYB — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 23, 2019

Dems want it both ways. They say this isn’t the trial phase so they don’t have to release anything to the public. But they also don’t want to consider this the grand jury so they can leak how bad the testimony is for the president. Just release the entire transcript and let’s be done with it:

When Bill Taylor "got done with his opening statement… you could hear a pin drop in the room," says Rep. Jim Himes about the closed-door testimony by the top US diplomat in Ukraine. "The Republicans are trying to defend the indefensible."https://t.co/IeweR3W75T pic.twitter.com/pBEMs3uhpa — New Day (@NewDay) October 23, 2019

***

Related: