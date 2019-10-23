Rep. John Ratcliffe was on “Fox & Friends” this morning claiming Bill Taylor’s allegedly bombshell testimony yesterday did not show there was a “quid pro quo”:

We would really like to read what exactly happened yesterday, as both Reps. Devin Nunes and Kevin McCarthy say Rep. Ratcliffe “destroyed” Taylor as a witness.

For Rep. Devin Nunes, it took only 2 minutes:

Trending

And Rep. McCarthy said it was only 90 seconds before he destroyed “Taylor’s whole argument”:

Dems want it both ways. They say this isn’t the trial phase so they don’t have to release anything to the public. But they also don’t want to consider this the grand jury so they can leak how bad the testimony is for the president. Just release the entire transcript and let’s be done with it:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: impeachmentjohn ratcliffe