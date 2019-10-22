Well, Bill Taylor’s closed-door testimony is getting leaked to the press in real-time so it must be bad for President Trump:

More on the “sighs and gasps”:

And according to sources from “both parties,” CNN is reporting Taylor “was told by [Ambassador to the EU Gordon] Sondland that security aid to Ukraine could have been held up in part because of a push for Ukraine to publicly announce an investigation that could help Trump politically”:

Dems have more questions for Amb. Sondland:

And since this makes the president look bad, Rep. Adam Schiff now wants his testimony in public:

If Taylor is going to be such a star witness in an eventual Senate trial, maybe the jurors shouldn’t be bragging about meeting with him “last month”:

Sen. Murphy walked right into this one:

***

