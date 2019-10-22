Well, Bill Taylor’s closed-door testimony is getting leaked to the press in real-time so it must be bad for President Trump:

New: Per source in the room, Bill Taylor’s opening statement was 15 pages long and prompted “a lot of sighs and gasps.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) October 22, 2019

More on the “sighs and gasps”:

MORE >> Another source says the sighs & gasps were in reaction to Taylor describing “how pervasive the efforts were to tie an investigation of Burisma and 2016 election ‘interference’ to a White House meeting and aid being released.”https://t.co/ZceSblImJ1 — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) October 22, 2019

And according to sources from “both parties,” CNN is reporting Taylor “was told by [Ambassador to the EU Gordon] Sondland that security aid to Ukraine could have been held up in part because of a push for Ukraine to publicly announce an investigation that could help Trump politically”:

New: Bill Taylor testified he was told by Sondland that security aid to Ukraine could have been held up in part because of a push for Ukraine to publicly announce an investigation that could help Trump politically, per sources in both parties https://t.co/HpenaM2qQs — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) October 22, 2019

Dems have more questions for Amb. Sondland:

.@CongressmanRaja after hearing Bill Taylor testimony today: “Mr. Sondland is going to have some explaining to do” — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) October 22, 2019

And since this makes the president look bad, Rep. Adam Schiff now wants his testimony in public:

Rep. Krishnamoorthi says he wouldn't be surprised if Schiff calls Amb. Bill Taylor for public testimony — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) October 22, 2019

If Taylor is going to be such a star witness in an eventual Senate trial, maybe the jurors shouldn’t be bragging about meeting with him “last month”:

I had a two hour dinner with Bill Taylor when I was in Kiev last month. What an impressive man – a true patriot who didn’t have to come out of retirement to accept this difficult assignment. But he did, because he loves his country. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 22, 2019

Sen. Murphy walked right into this one:

Democrat: "I met at length with Bill Taylor before embarked on his attempt to oust a democratically elected President of the United States".@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Am92oIfp9s — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) October 22, 2019

