Earlier today we told you how Hillary Clinton basically accused Tulsi Gabbard of being a Russian stooge. Well, here’s her response:

Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a … — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

… concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and … — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

… powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose. It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

THIS is why they invented Twitter! And what a gift to the campaign:

Tulsi Gabbard to respond to Hillary Clinton’s comments at 630pm Eastern, from the University of Iowa’s homecoming parade. I wonder if Clinton didn’t just give the Gabbard campaign a major break — or its exit music. — Phil Elliott (@Philip_Elliott) October 18, 2019

Some of the early reactions:

wow tulsi dropping some truth barrel bombs https://t.co/QYHSyf5Ja0 — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 18, 2019

OUT: Daenarys Targaryen, Breaker of Chains, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, and Mother of Dragons IN: Hillary Clinton, Queen Of Warmongers, Embodiment Of Corruption, and Personification Of Rot https://t.co/gnf1LD0vdb — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) October 18, 2019

My god I might vote for her. https://t.co/7ouGapjjI9 — Some Left-hander 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@SirLEFTYDuro) October 18, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard's description of Hillary Clinton is the most badass Halloween costume imaginable. https://t.co/p5UwkIv7ac — Monica Hesse (@MonicaHesse) October 18, 2019

The Tulsi takedown! https://t.co/uUqvQUdaMD — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 18, 2019

911 i'd like to report a murder https://t.co/Zzo7VdpQMW — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) October 18, 2019

We can’t wait for this fight.

***

