Ouch.

Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis took a shot at President Trump at the annual Al Smith dinner in New York City, joking that “I’ve earned my spurs on the battlefield…and Donald Trump earned his spurs in a letter from a doctor”:

“I’ve earned my spurs on the battlefield…and Donald Trump earned his spurs in a letter from a doctor.” Former Defense Secretary James Mattis makes light of Pres. Trump calling him “the world’s most overrated general,” speaking at the Al Smith dinner in NY https://t.co/Y5G8Pls7ya pic.twitter.com/vK5yRmwkr9 — CNN (@CNN) October 18, 2019

The retired Marine Corps 4-star general also hit back at the president calling him “the world’s most overrated general”:

"He also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress. So I guess I'm the Meryl Streep of generals." Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis laughed off news President Trump had called him an "overrated general," riffing at the Al Smith dinner in New York. https://t.co/HQSCQHaCWW pic.twitter.com/NtZx5ELh6b — CNN (@CNN) October 18, 2019

There were reports that the president referred to “Mad Dog” as the “world’s most overrated general” in that finger-waggy meeting with Nancy Pelosi earlier this week:

Trump told legislative leaders today that he was tougher than Mattis, who was "world's most overrated general," per Dem familiar with meeting. "He wasn't tough enough. I captured ISIS." But Mark Milley, chairman of joint chiefs, said ISIS could "reconstitute," per aide familiar. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 16, 2019

Sen. Chuck Schumer thought it was funny at the very least:

While President @realDonaldTrump was having another rally, it was great to catch up with General Mattis—the Meryl Streep of Generals. pic.twitter.com/UHxCObLu0q — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 18, 2019

But not every member of the Resistance is a fan:

I know he's speaking at a dinner meant for jokes, but this is just an absurd and undignified way for Mattis to make his first public critiques of the president. After indefensible silence, this will surely undercut the gravity of any future words he might have on the subject. https://t.co/BvV8iw8WYM — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 18, 2019

Yuk yuk yuk so it takes an insult from Trump, not anything Trump has done to actual human beings, to get Mattis ever so slightly salty. https://t.co/g1ObdqmQCk — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) October 18, 2019

Why is Mattis out there cracking jokes when he should be holding daily press conferences detailing Trump’s unfitness as Commander in Chief? https://t.co/UgnoRNwXDe — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 18, 2019

Sigh. Just enjoy the jokes already.

