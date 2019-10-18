Ouch.

Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis took a shot at President Trump at the annual Al Smith dinner in New York City, joking that “I’ve earned my spurs on the battlefield…and Donald Trump earned his spurs in a letter from a doctor”:

The retired Marine Corps 4-star general also hit back at the president calling him “the world’s most overrated general”:

There were reports that the president referred to “Mad Dog” as the “world’s most overrated general” in that finger-waggy meeting with Nancy Pelosi earlier this week:

Sen. Chuck Schumer thought it was funny at the very least:

But not every member of the Resistance is a fan:

Sigh. Just enjoy the jokes already.

