President Trump tweeted a few moments ago that he intends to nominate Deputy Energy Sec. Dan Brouillette to replace Rick Perry who will be leaving later this year:

I want to thank Secretary of Energy Rick Perry for the outstanding job he has done. He will be leaving at the end of the year to pursue other interests. Rick was a great Governor of Texas and a great Secretary of Energy…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

….He is also my friend! At the same time, I am pleased to nominate Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette to be the new Secretary of Energy. Dan’s experience in the sector is unparalleled. A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

“An excellent choice,” says Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer:

You have made an excellent choice in nominating @EnergyDepSec Dan Brouillette to be the new Secretary! He’s a great public servant and good man who knows @Energy and the American people. I look forward to continuing a good working relationship with Dan and the agency. https://t.co/uPuL6NPHBH — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) October 18, 2019

It’s a smart choice, too, as he’s already been confirmed once by the Senate:

Trump tweets that he will nominate Dan Brouillette to replace Rick Perry as Energy Secretary. The Senate confirmed Brouillette to be Deputy Energy Secretary by a 79–17 vote in 2017. Perry told the president yesterday he will leave the cabinet soon, but when isn't public — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) October 18, 2019

Brouillette has worked in both Congress and in the Bush 43 administration:

Scooplet: Trump meeting with Dan Brouillette today, sources tell me and @AriNatter, as he weighs putting the ex Bush official in charge of the $36B agency, which controls nation’s nuclear arsenal and emergency crude oil stockpile. Mtg comes day after Perry's resignation letter. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 18, 2019

From his Department of Energy bio:

Before his transition into the private sector, Mr. Brouillette held numerous positions in government. He was Chief of Staff to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce, which has broad jurisdictional and oversight authority over five Cabinet-level Federal agencies. He also served as Assistant Secretary of Energy for Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs from 2001 to 2003. In addition, he is a former state energy regulator, having served as a member of the Louisiana State Mineral and Energy Board from 2013 to 2016.

