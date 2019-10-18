President Trump tweeted a few moments ago that he intends to nominate Deputy Energy Sec. Dan Brouillette to replace Rick Perry who will be leaving later this year:

“An excellent choice,” says Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer:

It’s a smart choice, too, as he’s already been confirmed once by the Senate:

Brouillette has worked in both Congress and in the Bush 43 administration:

From his Department of Energy bio:

Before his transition into the private sector, Mr. Brouillette held numerous positions in government.  He was Chief of Staff to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce, which has broad jurisdictional and oversight authority over five Cabinet-level Federal agencies.  He also served as Assistant Secretary of Energy for Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs from 2001 to 2003.  In addition, he is a former state energy regulator, having served as a member of the Louisiana State Mineral and Energy Board from 2013 to 2016.

***

Tags: Dan BrouilletteRick Perry