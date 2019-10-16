The latest “cash on hand” numbers are in and the alarm bells should be going off at Team Biden’s HQ right about now:

NEWS: Joe Biden has $8.98 million cash on hand Sanders: $33.7 million

Warren: $25.7 million

Buttigieg: $23.4 million

Harris: $10.5 million — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 16, 2019

Biden can’t be the front-runner if he can’t pay for his staff:

A telling chart about the state of the 2020 money race; story w/ @bykowicz https://t.co/BataqHUxnc pic.twitter.com/qVdAB1tovh — Chad Day (@ChadSDay) October 16, 2019

And as for President Trump, this is YUGE:

BREAKING: The Trump campaign, authorized joint fundraising committees, and the Republican National Committee (RNC) will report $158 million combined in cash on hand at the end of Q3. pic.twitter.com/BJJfRLyPHD — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) October 15, 2019

That sound you hear is every Dem in America going “GULP!” at the same time.

***