The latest “cash on hand” numbers are in and the alarm bells should be going off at Team Biden’s HQ right about now:
NEWS: Joe Biden has $8.98 million cash on hand
Sanders: $33.7 million
Warren: $25.7 million
Buttigieg: $23.4 million
Harris: $10.5 million
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 16, 2019
Biden can’t be the front-runner if he can’t pay for his staff:
A telling chart about the state of the 2020 money race; story w/ @bykowicz https://t.co/BataqHUxnc pic.twitter.com/qVdAB1tovh
— Chad Day (@ChadSDay) October 16, 2019
And as for President Trump, this is YUGE:
BREAKING: The Trump campaign, authorized joint fundraising committees, and the Republican National Committee (RNC) will report $158 million combined in cash on hand at the end of Q3. pic.twitter.com/BJJfRLyPHD
— Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) October 15, 2019
That sound you hear is every Dem in America going “GULP!” at the same time.
