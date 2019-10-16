Remember Dr. Leana Wan? She was the head of Planned Parenthood until she was booted after less than a year on the job:

Anyway, here she is defending Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s line from last night’s debate that abortions should be “safe, legal and rare”:

No wonder Planned Parenthood fired her:

Rep. Gabbard also went against the Dem line and endorsed the restriction of 3rd trimester abortions:

