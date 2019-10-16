Remember Dr. Leana Wan? She was the head of Planned Parenthood until she was booted after less than a year on the job:

Leana Wen was fired in July after leading Planned Parenthood for less than a year. Wen is now accusing the executives of PP for holding her severance and health insurance “ransom” in exchange for a confidentiality agreement.@KayleeDMcGhee https://t.co/eJP8sUC78J — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 16, 2019

Anyway, here she is defending Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s line from last night’s debate that abortions should be “safe, legal and rare”:

I don’t agree with @TulsiGabbard on a lot, but do appreciate that she brought up the third rail for Democrats: that abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare.” We should reduce the need for abortions by investing in prevention. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) October 16, 2019

Was also courageous @TulsiGabbard to bring up nuances. Most Americans hold complex truths: they can both personally oppose abortion & support others’ right to choose; they can both feel uncomfortable about abortion & not want women to die from back-alley procedures #DemDebates — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) October 16, 2019

If we understand reproductive healthcare to be the standard healthcare that it is, then use the language of public health. Take heart surgery. It’s a procedure that should be available if needed, but prevention is the best medicine. Access is not in conflict with prevention. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) October 16, 2019

No wonder Planned Parenthood fired her:

Which is why @Ppact fired this woman after less than a year. Planned Parenthood does not want abortion to be rare. It's their bread and butter, so they want it promoted and celebrated. https://t.co/y5w1cDdVte — Kim Priestap (@kimpriestap) October 16, 2019

Rep. Gabbard also went against the Dem line and endorsed the restriction of 3rd trimester abortions:

Abortion is one of the most difficult decisions a woman ever has to make & should not be used as a divisive political weapon. I support codifying Roe v Wade & restricting 3rd trimester abortions unless a woman's life/severe health consequences are at risk https://t.co/nCRR0CbaKl pic.twitter.com/fxrq94tqOH — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 16, 2019

***