Failing presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke confirmed on “Morning Joe” on Wednesday that he would, indeed, send law enforcement to confiscate peoples’ guns if they do not comply with his “buyback” scheme:

But Dems promised they were not going to send cops door-to-door to get your guns!

Even worse for Beto? He got his a** handed to him by Alisyn Camerota of all people when he bumbled through this answer on how he’d get mass shooters to comply with his law:

For the record, here’s what he said last night at the debate on gun confiscation:

***

