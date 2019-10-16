Failing presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke confirmed on “Morning Joe” on Wednesday that he would, indeed, send law enforcement to confiscate peoples’ guns if they do not comply with his “buyback” scheme:

.@BetoORourke on his gun confiscation plan: “Has to be consequences” for noncompliance; "in that case I think there would be a visit by law enforcement to recover that firearm" pic.twitter.com/U5PywOgw9D — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 16, 2019

But Dems promised they were not going to send cops door-to-door to get your guns!

Dems: No one is proposing sending police door to door to take your guns! Beto: Leeerooyy Jenkins! https://t.co/7GuQkYvbAd — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 16, 2019

Even worse for Beto? He got his a** handed to him by Alisyn Camerota of all people when he bumbled through this answer on how he’d get mass shooters to comply with his law:

Shock: CNN’s Camerota calls out Beto — “you expect mass shooters to follow the law?” “Mass shooters by definition don’t follow the law.” pic.twitter.com/SwxdDFeLaO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 16, 2019

For the record, here’s what he said last night at the debate on gun confiscation:

Beto O'Rourke: If people do not turn in guns there will be “consequences from law enforcement” pic.twitter.com/OGvP6vedrk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2019

***