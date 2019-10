Donald Trump Jr. poked fun at Kamala Harris in this tweet Friday night:

Why is @KamalaHarris the only person that laughs at her jokes… always way to long and way too hard? The most disingenuous person in politics… after Hillary. pic.twitter.com/elskW29XeP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 12, 2019

And here’s how Kamala Harris responded. A “your daddy” joke?

You wouldn’t know a joke if one raised you. https://t.co/zUV3MLkmVm — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 12, 2019

Anyway, that was a mistake as it set Don Jr. up for this:

Based on your tanking poll numbers, what’s definitely a joke is your entire campaign 🤣 Yikes! https://t.co/3vkxo5gUyO pic.twitter.com/oKMCKuscBR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 12, 2019

Fact Check: True AND hilarious.

