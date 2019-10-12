Bill and Hillary Clinton celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary yesterday by sharing photos of their true love and happiness on Twitter.

First up, here’s Hillary who said Bill “still cleans up pretty well”:

Forty-four years later, and he still cleans up pretty well. Happy anniversary, Bill! pic.twitter.com/T4Emcah1r8 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 11, 2019

And Bill answered with this declaration, saying he’s “as happy today as I was then”:

And after forty four years I’m still looking up to you, as happy today as I was then. pic.twitter.com/cplH2kxHOf — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 12, 2019

