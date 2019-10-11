Breaking news out of D.C. where President Trump announced that Acting DHS Sec. Kevin McAleenan has resigned:

Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down. Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019

….Congratulations Kevin, on a job well done! I will be announcing the new Acting Secretary next week. Many wonderful candidates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019

For comparison purposes:

For the record: McAleenan lasted 16.6 Scaramuccis. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) October 11, 2019

According to the NYT’s Maggie Haberman, he was not forced from the job:

Despite the president tweeting the news, McAleenan was not forced from his job. He made the decision, went to the WH today with letter, per people familiar with the events, and told the president tonight by phone. https://t.co/2vp2FC0wpD — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 11, 2019

McAleenan had recently given an interview to the Washington Post:

Amazingly frank McAleenan interview with WaPo with not-so-subtle digs at Trump was 10 days ago https://t.co/WfwywJExR4 — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) October 12, 2019

According to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, this didn’t surprise his colleagues:

McAleenan's departure is not a surprise to his colleagues. He was never expected to take the job permanently, but people at DHS said his attitude changed recently. He didn’t realize, one person said, that he was on the record during that recent interview with Post. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 12, 2019

So, who’s next?

Trump announces departure of McAleenan at DHS. That will mean he will soon be on his fourth homeland security secretary in less than three years. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) October 11, 2019

