WHOOPS! It seems that all those people who had solar panels installed on their roofs but didn’t pay the extra money for a battery system in their homes are finding out that said solar panels are worthless once PG&E shut down the grid in northern California to prevent brush fires:

Trending

Solar panels will be mandatory on all news homes in California next year. Batteries? Not mandatory:

As of the writing of this post, “nearly 200K” are still without power in northern California:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiasolar panels