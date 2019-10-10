More news from Ukraine. . .
President Zelenskiy told reporters, “We’re ready to investigate Ukraine’s alleged meddling in the US elections”:
Here's what Zelenskiy said when I asked about his plan in navigating Ukrainegate:
"I don't want to interfere in any way in the US elections and I will not be doing it… Elect your own president and do not interfere in the future elections of an independent Ukraine."
Zelenskiy continued: "With due respect for the United States and America's policy, we are not serving the latter's purpose, as we are an independent country. However, we do not want to lose our relations, we wish to strengthen them instead."
Here's Zelenskiy on comment in Trump call about new prosecutor being "100% my person":
"This is a new, young team, we'll have a new attorney general, an open, honest person, 100%. This is my man, I said. I meant it was a person from my team, not from the old attorney general's."
***
