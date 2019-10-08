In tweets this morning and in comments to CBS News last night, Sen. Elizabeth Warren doubled down on her claim that she lost a job as a teacher when they discovered she was pregnant:

When I was 22 and finishing my first year of teaching, I had an experience millions of women will recognize. By June I was visibly pregnant—and the principal told me the job I'd already been promised for the next year would go to someone else. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 8, 2019

This was 1971, years before Congress outlawed pregnancy discrimination—but we know it still happens in subtle and not-so-subtle ways. We can fight back by telling our stories. I tell mine on the campaign trail, and I hope to hear yours. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 8, 2019

And her comments to CBS News:

NEWS: @ewarren tells me she stands by her trail story about being pushed out of her first teaching job because of pregnancy, despite questions about the story's consistency & other records @CBSNews https://t.co/rosegH24k4 — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) October 8, 2019

"When someone calls you in and says, the job that you've been hired for for next year, is no longer yours, we're giving it to someone else. I think that's being 'shown the door," she said about claims that records showing she resigned from the job conflict her story — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) October 8, 2019

I talked to two teachers who were at the same school in 1971. Neither remembered anything specific about Warren but said a non-tenured, pregnant employee like Warren would have had little job security there, seven years before the Pregnancy Discrimination Act was passed — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) October 8, 2019

And I have to add (this should be in the first tweet) the great sleuthing work of @BoKnowsNews on this with me — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) October 8, 2019

The Paterson News in NJ reported in the summer of '71 Warren was "leaving to raise a family" Next month, a story about the school board hiring a replacement said Warren had "resigned for personal reasons" even though the board had voted to "appoint" her to the same job that April — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) October 8, 2019

But asked whether it was incorrect to says he was fired, she told me "All I know is I was 22 years old, I was 6 months pregnant, & the job that I had been promised for the next year was going to someone else. The principal said they were going to hire someone else for my job" — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) October 8, 2019

In the 2007 interview at Berkeley that set off the questions, Warren said she "didn't have the education courses, so I was on an 'emergency certificate' … I went back to graduate school and took a couple of courses in education" — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) October 8, 2019

Records show that she was the board had in fact extended her temporary certification there. "After becoming a public figure I opened up more about different pieces in my life and this was one of them. I wrote about it in my book when I became a U.S. Senator" she said — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) October 8, 2019

Jeryl Bier, who first broke the story, still has questions:

Here is how @ewarren explains why the current version of this story did not appear until 2014: https://t.co/qMbDeQSuc4 pic.twitter.com/Wlc2mBD7vK — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 8, 2019

That 2007 interview had some fairly personal details, so not sure why she'd have held back on the real reason she left her "dream job" as she calls it now. Hmmmm. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 8, 2019

Here is more of that interview:https://t.co/zCFEfJy0wP — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 8, 2019

***

Related:

‘Holy mackerel’! Washington Free Beacon obtains records strongly suggesting Elizabeth Warren lied about getting fired for being pregnant https://t.co/SqSHnvdtic — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 8, 2019

'It's a huge mystery': Nate Silver thinks it's 'interesting' that the MSM doesn't seem to be paying attention to Free Beacon's Elizabeth Warren scoop https://t.co/nhaJFK2oi0 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 7, 2019