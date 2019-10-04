Apparently there’s a second whistleblower that is considering coming forward to say what he or she knows about Ukraine and President Trump:

NEW: A second intelligence official who was alarmed by President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine is weighing whether to file his own formal whistle-blower complaint and testify to Congress ⁦@nytmike⁩ ⁦@adamgoldmanNYT⁩ scoop https://t.co/CPwlAwbQwC — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 5, 2019

According to the NYT, this whistleblower was already interviewed by the ICIG:

🚨BREAKING: “The second official is among those interviewed by the intelligence community inspector general to corroborate the allegations of the original whistle-blower, one of the people said.”

https://t.co/N6xUxQZOPV — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) October 5, 2019

And this new one is supposed have a first-hand account:

“The official has more direct information about the events than the first whistle-blower. The second official is among those interviewed by the intelligence community inspector general to corroborate the allegations of the original whistle-blower, one of the people said.” https://t.co/daQjw2eeGF — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 5, 2019

The operative word here is “might”:

Far be it for me to criticize other journalists, but #breaking news that a second #Trump whistle blower MIGHT come forward seems unhelpful. Plenty of current info to chew on already. Let’s wait and see if it does actually happen. That’s all. 🤙#nonpartisan — John Lancaster (@jlancasterCBC) October 5, 2019

***

Related:

ICYMI ==> ‘That’s a felony’: Guess what the whistleblower reportedly did NOT feel the need to blow the whistle about with the IG https://t.co/Dz7OPRSJ8g — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 4, 2019