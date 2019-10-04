Hunter Biden, who had an affair with his brother’s widow, was discharged from the Navy over drug use and, of course, his ties to the possibly crooked Ukraine oligarch, will be teaching a a law school class next year according to proud-papa, Joe Biden:

We’re dying to know what class Hunter is qualified to teach and how he got the job:

Why won’t Joe say the name of the law school?

All we know is that the law school is somewhere on the West Coast:

Details, please.

***

