Hunter Biden, who had an affair with his brother’s widow, was discharged from the Navy over drug use and, of course, his ties to the possibly crooked Ukraine oligarch, will be teaching a a law school class next year according to proud-papa, Joe Biden:

"He's a fine man. He's been through hell," Joe Biden says of his son Hunter "We have been through a lot worse," Biden added. "We know what real pain is." Hunter will campaign with him, he says. And Hunter will be teaching at a law school next year.https://t.co/H31l8wMTFh — Matt Viser (@mviser) October 4, 2019

We’re dying to know what class Hunter is qualified to teach and how he got the job:

"We got him a new gig he's unqualified for so it's fine." — Tom Taylor #GoToTom30330 (@TomForUtah) October 4, 2019

Why won’t Joe say the name of the law school?

Biden doesn't mention the name of the law school where Hunter will teach https://t.co/weQ3S8XJUD — Robert Barnes (@scotusreporter) October 4, 2019

All we know is that the law school is somewhere on the West Coast:

NEW: @JoeBiden confirms Hunter will appear w/him on the campaign trail & plans on teaching at a West Coast law school next year. pic.twitter.com/YIlWNRgapQ — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) October 3, 2019

Details, please.

***

