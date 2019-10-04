Just to update you on an earlier post, Bernie Sanders was just released from the hospital in Nevada and his doctors confirmed that the 78-year-old did suffer a myocardial infarction this week, which is another name for a heart attack:

Bernie Sanders has been discharged from hospital per his campaign. His treating physicians said:

“After presenting to an outside facility with chest pain, Sen. Sanders was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction." A myocardial infarction is a heart attack. — Tim Mak (@timkmak) October 4, 2019

Statement from his doctors here:

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders was released from the hospital after suffering a heart attack, per Sanders’ campaign. pic.twitter.com/S4ywTGswZ2 — KSNV News 3 (@News3LV) October 4, 2019

And here’s video of Sen. Sanders leaving the hospital:

JUST IN: A waving Bernie Sanders leaves a Las Vegas hospital after a heart procedure earlier in the week. The Sanders campaign says the Vermont senator is expected to appear at the upcoming Democratic debate. https://t.co/iTRD8XCJQO pic.twitter.com/WYoZUjmX8F — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 4, 2019

***

