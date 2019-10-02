Kamala, it’s time to call your campaign quits. Here’s actor and comedian Rob Schneider with a much better grasp on the Constitution than the California Democrat:
Government officials asking corporations to sensor people is grossly unAmerican.
Free Speech is to protect not just the speech you like but also the speech you find abhorrent. @KamalaHarris you are either for ALL of it or NONE of it. https://t.co/7mdhuRztAI
— Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 1, 2019
But, nah. Here she is — AGAIN — calling on Twitter to suspend the president’s account:
Trump's tweets about the whistleblower represent a clear intent to harass, intimidate, or silence their voice. His blatant threats put people at risk — and our democracy in danger. His account must be suspended.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2019
And this is why she’s on the way out of the race:
This tweet encapsulates why Harris is not in the top tier. https://t.co/pA86M4Pct6
— Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) October 2, 2019
Twitter will reportedly issue a response:
a @Twitter spox tells @cheddar of Harris' call to have @realDonaldTrump suspended:
"We’ve received the letter and intend to respond." https://t.co/tdghU2urpD
— j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 2, 2019
Stay tuned.
