Kamala, it’s time to call your campaign quits. Here’s actor and comedian Rob Schneider with a much better grasp on the Constitution than the California Democrat:

Government officials asking corporations to sensor people is grossly unAmerican.

Free Speech is to protect not just the speech you like but also the speech you find abhorrent. @KamalaHarris you are either for ALL of it or NONE of it. https://t.co/7mdhuRztAI — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 1, 2019

But, nah. Here she is — AGAIN — calling on Twitter to suspend the president’s account:

Trump's tweets about the whistleblower represent a clear intent to harass, intimidate, or silence their voice. His blatant threats put people at risk — and our democracy in danger. His account must be suspended. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2019

And this is why she’s on the way out of the race:

This tweet encapsulates why Harris is not in the top tier. https://t.co/pA86M4Pct6 — Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) October 2, 2019

Twitter will reportedly issue a response:

a @Twitter spox tells @cheddar of Harris' call to have @realDonaldTrump suspended: "We’ve received the letter and intend to respond." https://t.co/tdghU2urpD — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 2, 2019

Stay tuned.

***

Related: