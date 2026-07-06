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Donna Brazile: Accused Rapist Graham Platner Just Needs Time to Heal

justmindy
justmindy | 9:20 PM on July 06, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

There have been a whole lot of Democrats tripping all over themselves after this latest Platner revelation, but Donna Brazile's take is um, interesting.

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He needs time to heal? From what? All the sexual assaulting he did?

Maybe the women need time to heal. He needs a good butt whooping. 

No one cares about Platner or his healing. 

One day the Democrats won't be crazy. Today is not that day.

That only applies when it hurts a Republican and benefits the Democrat Party. Sorry, you misunderstood.

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Please respect the rapist's privacy while he takes some personal time to heal and stop being so rapey.

It's hard to believe they actually tweet those things.

Who is going to think about the poor rapist?

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Just complete sickos.

All the women he's violated, Republican and Democrat, deserve thoughts and prayers. He deserves nothing good and heaps of scorn. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC POLITICO GRAHAM PLATNER

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