Donna Brazile: Accused Rapist Graham Platner Just Needs Time to Heal

There have been a whole lot of Democrats tripping all over themselves after this latest Platner revelation, but Donna Brazile's take is um, interesting.

It’s time for Mr. Platner to step aside and be replaced by July 13th. Platner needs time to heal, focus on his family and well-being. Enough. Enough. Read for yourself: Woman who dated Graham Platner says he sexually assaulted her - POLITICO https://t.co/gm9d0CDAn2 — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) July 6, 2026

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He needs time to heal? From what? All the sexual assaulting he did?

Maybe the women need time to heal. He needs a good butt whooping.

No one cares about Platner or his healing.

Accused rapist advised to take time off for self-care. https://t.co/pTrt7tlvpk — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) July 6, 2026

One day the Democrats won't be crazy. Today is not that day.

“Platner needs time to heal” … not the woman he raped. https://t.co/t4pk5KMIhv — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 6, 2026

The predator needs time to heal? Seriously? https://t.co/ifAmH5O76Q — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 6, 2026

Former DNC Chair @donnabrazile says that Graham Platner needs to heal after he is accused of rape



No wonder the Dem party is so f’ed up! What about the victim who was allegedly raped?



What happened to believing all women? Does that only apply when it’s politically convenient? https://t.co/6KSIAnLEhr — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) July 6, 2026

That only applies when it hurts a Republican and benefits the Democrat Party. Sorry, you misunderstood.

Platner needs time to heil... https://t.co/G6sqcF9WXG — G (@stevensongs) July 6, 2026

Please let the rapist heal. https://t.co/SSX4YMTW5z — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) July 6, 2026

Please respect the rapist's privacy while he takes some personal time to heal and stop being so rapey.

“Platner needs time to heal.”



The cover-up tattoo still hurting? https://t.co/eyFRA437o2 — shevereshtus (@shevereshtus) July 6, 2026

It's hard to believe they actually tweet those things.

It's important for men who are serial woman abusers take time for themselves to heal. https://t.co/06OyKni7UI — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) July 6, 2026

Who is going to think about the poor rapist?

Yeah that’s just what credibly accused rapists need.



Time to heal.



Just hope the poor guy will be OK.



Totally normal reaction from Democrat woman. https://t.co/3lpyrjUVKN — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) July 7, 2026

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Just complete sickos.

The only “healing” @grahamformaine needs is for his Nazi tattoo cover up, Donna (former chairwoman for the @DNC)!



I, on the other hand, am praying for the woman who has come forward against the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in Maine. https://t.co/prku9cabFY — Symphony Rojas (@symphrojas) July 6, 2026

All the women he's violated, Republican and Democrat, deserve thoughts and prayers. He deserves nothing good and heaps of scorn.

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