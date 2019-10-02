UPDATE.

Sanders is reportedly cancelling TV buys in Iowa:

UPDATE: The Sanders campaign is canceling TV ad spending in Iowa… https://t.co/h4lV9Ye21T — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) October 2, 2019

Wow:

The Sanders campaign also canceling Iowa TV buy, per ad tracker, which was supposed to begin 10/3 https://t.co/wmFmOHXmDg — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 2, 2019

A benefit to Sen. Warren?

If Bernie drops out, does that boost the Warren surge even more? https://t.co/0K3wa1DG5X — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 2, 2019

ORIGINAL POST.

Breaking news out of Nevada this morning where we’re learning that Sen. Bernie Sanders has been hospitalized with a hear condition:

According to his campaign, doctors found a blocked artery and inserted two stents:

New from Bernie Sanders adviser Jeff Weaver: "During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted…" 1/2 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 2, 2019

All events and appearances are cancelled “until further notice”:

Jeff Weaver: "Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates." 2/2 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 2, 2019

***

