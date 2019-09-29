Also during that “60 Minutes” interview we just told you about, Rep. Adam Schiff said the House Intelligence Committee “already has an agreement with the whistleblower” and “that he will testify”:

Trending

Well, shortly after the interview aired, the whistleblower’s lawyer released a statement contradicted what Rep. Schiff told Scott Pelley:

Rep. Schiff gave the impression that the interview was a done deal, but “While discussions continue to occur to coordinate and finalize logistics, no date/time has yet been set” makes it much less certain:

And Mark Zaid tweeted earlier in the day that “whistleblower testimony” might not mean “testimony.” They’re referring to “congressional contact generally,” whatever that means:

***

 

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: whistleblower