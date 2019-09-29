Earlier today, Joe Biden’s campaign sent a demand letter to the networks asking them to stop putting Rudy Giuliani on air:

Rudy quickly slapped back, accusing team Biden of “trying to destroy [his] reputation”:

Trending

He’s over the target:

Maybe team Biden should get their own people on air?

Although, we expect that they don’t want to answer any questions about Hunter Biden:

And does team Biden realize that President Trump control a whole lot of classified information right now?

Get the popcorn.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Rudy Giuliani