Earlier today, Joe Biden’s campaign sent a demand letter to the networks asking them to stop putting Rudy Giuliani on air:

BREAKING — The Biden campaign has written a letter to top executives and hosts at major news networks demanding that they stop booking Giuliani. https://t.co/aLX082Snuf With @maxwelltani — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 29, 2019

Rudy quickly slapped back, accusing team Biden of “trying to destroy [his] reputation”:

The Bidens are clearly rattled by the affidavit showing there is a named accuser and not an anonymous source, who is ready to testify! Reminds me of the reaction to the corrupt pols of the 70’s and 80’s. They have their Dem media trying to destroy my reputation and silence me! pic.twitter.com/xQ2isIPzos — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 29, 2019

He’s over the target:

Think of the Biden arrogance and entitlement to protection. They believe they own the media and they are demanding that they silence me. They know I have incriminating facts, not hearsay, because they know what they did in selling Joe’s office to a Ukrainian crook. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 29, 2019

Maybe team Biden should get their own people on air?

Here’s what would have been smarter: Get your own surrogates booked and arm them with talking points that ensure Biden’s case is made, instead of whatever the fuck has been going on that involves Biden allies sounding like he might actually be sort of dodgy. https://t.co/3O6xNGA5pJ — Liz Mair (@LizMair) September 29, 2019

Although, we expect that they don’t want to answer any questions about Hunter Biden:

1) If I were the Biden campaign, I’d want to see as much Rudy as possible. 2) Biden has been in a bunker on this issue, in terms of fielding serious/sustained Q’s. Maybe Team Biden should stop trying to tell networks who not to book & offer up their candidate to give his side. https://t.co/Mpg7fGy0Bm — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 29, 2019

And does team Biden realize that President Trump control a whole lot of classified information right now?

As if Team Trump hasn’t read and is readying the declassification and release of Biden’s Ukraine & China communications… 😂https://t.co/CNCvnc8TiE — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) September 29, 2019

Get the popcorn.

