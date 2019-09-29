Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger called President Trump “beyond repugnant” after he quoted Pastor Robert Jeffress who allegedly said on Fox News, “If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal”:

I have visited nations ravaged by civil war. @realDonaldTrump I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President. This is beyond repugnant. https://t.co/a5Bae7bP7g — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) September 30, 2019

Well, this certainly will get a response from the president:

More rats leaving the sinking ship. https://t.co/ZVqQaprlhR — (((Helaine Olen))) (@helaineolen) September 30, 2019

You're a Republican congressman. Announce you support an impeachment inquiry.https://t.co/A5hCO7MsaG — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) September 30, 2019

Keep an eye on this one: https://t.co/Ysd6Il1V3R — Molly O'Toole (@mollymotoole) September 30, 2019

GOP @RepKinzinger has been very careful in his criticism of Trump all week. Now, he calls Trump's latest tweet "beyond repugnant" https://t.co/25CX2dl7Ej — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) September 30, 2019

***