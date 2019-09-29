Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger called President Trump “beyond repugnant” after he quoted Pastor Robert Jeffress who allegedly said on Fox News, “If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal”:

