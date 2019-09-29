Well, there goes the news cycle tomorrow. . .

President Trump on Sunday tweeted that he wants to meet the whistleblower and his/her sources and wants Rep. Adam Schiff “questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason” over the parody transcript he read aloud in the House last week:

Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called “Whistleblower,” represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way. Then Schiff made up what I actually said by lying to Congress…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

….In addition, I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the “Whistleblower.” Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

Buckle up:

The President of the United States wants the House Intel Chairman to be charged and tried for treason. The punishment for treason is death. https://t.co/s4QP8wYwK0 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 29, 2019

Trump orders (?) Schiff questioned for fraud and treason. https://t.co/2D6mSswFm8 — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) September 29, 2019

man, even for this ridiculous freak, this thread is truly insane https://t.co/2B0i9G5RxB — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 29, 2019

He wants Schiff executed for treason giggle https://t.co/ImpAWIbBNj — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) September 29, 2019

***