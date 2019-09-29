Update:

According to Mark Zaid, one of the whistleblower’s lawyers, “60 Minutes” totally misinterpreted the letter and he/she is not under federal protection:

Over to you, “60 Minutes”:

Original post:

“60 Minutes” is reporting tonight that the whistleblower is under federal protection “because he or she fears for their safety”:

But one of the reasons cited for the federal protection, along with tweets about the case from the president, was a $50,000 bounty offered by Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman for the whistleblower’s identity:

Here’s the excerpt from the attorney letter via CBS News:

So this Wohl-Burkman bounty is considered serious? We think not:

And we’ve seen this before:

Up next:

Did Dems think the whistleblower would really be able to remain anonymous throughout all this?

Editor’s note: We’ve updated this post and changed our headline from “$50,000 bounty offered by Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman for the identity of the whistleblower cited as one reason for federal protection” to “UPDATE: Whistleblower’s lawyers say ’60 Minutes’ misinterpreted their letter on federal protection.”

