Well, this Friday-night scoop from The Federalist’s Sean Davis looks kinda important:

And they won’t comment on this major change which is at the heart of what’s looking like the impeachment of President Trump:

When asked via phone when the secret revisions were made and why the requirement for first-hand whistleblower knowledge was eliminated, an intelligence community spokeswoman said they would not comment on any questions about the secret evidence revisions. https://t.co/ZvCpCMBx8h

Wow. Just, wow:

Here’s the opener:

Between May 2018 and August 2019, the intelligence community secretly eliminated a requirement that whistleblowers provide direct, first-hand knowledge of alleged wrongdoings. This raises questions about the intelligence community’s behavior regarding the August submission of a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump. The new complaint document no longer requires potential whistleblowers who wish to have their concerns expedited to Congress to have direct, first-hand knowledge of the alleged wrongdoing that they are reporting.

The brand new version of the whistleblower complaint form, which was not made public until after the transcript of Trump’s July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and the complaint addressed to Congress were made public, eliminates the first-hand knowledge requirement and allows employees to file whistleblower complaints even if they have zero direct knowledge of underlying evidence and only “heard about [wrongdoing] from others.”