Rep. Joaquin Castro, twin brother of 2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro, mocked MSNBC for not being able to tell the two apart in a now-deleted tweet.

“Do I need a face tattoo?” the one trying to impeach the president asked?

Trending

And here’s the deleted tweet:

And the one who wants to be president shared this handy comparison chart so MSNBC can tell them apart in the future:

He — the one running for president, not the one trying to impeach the president — then mocked his brother’s hair in high school with this photo where we literally can’t tell which one is which:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joaquin CastroJulián Castro