Rep. Joaquin Castro, twin brother of 2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro, mocked MSNBC for not being able to tell the two apart in a now-deleted tweet.

“Do I need a face tattoo?” the one trying to impeach the president asked?

You guys @MSNBC know that’s actually me, right? I grew a beard. Do I need a face tattoo? https://t.co/d3OJHoY4US — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) September 27, 2019

And here’s the deleted tweet:

Correction: A previous tweet mistakenly named Joaquin Castro as Julián Castro. That tweet, noted here, has been deleted. pic.twitter.com/0ZF5ndBPzt — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 27, 2019

And the one who wants to be president shared this handy comparison chart so MSNBC can tell them apart in the future:

Maybe @Castro4Congress needs to bring back the perm he got in high school? https://t.co/YsdI9sBL4P — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 27, 2019

He — the one running for president, not the one trying to impeach the president — then mocked his brother’s hair in high school with this photo where we literally can’t tell which one is which:

***