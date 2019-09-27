Kurt Voker, the executive director of the McCain Institute, has resigned from his position as the U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine reports The State Press, the student-run paper of Arizona State University. The McCain Institute, located in Washington, D.C., is in a partnership with Arizona State University:

BREAKING: Volker's resignation comes amid reports that he was involved in the Trump-Ukraine investigation https://t.co/BZWudBX3aZ — The State Press (@statepress) September 27, 2019

CNN is confirming the news:

Three sources confirm to CNN that Kurt Volker has resigned from his State Department post. First broken by the State Press, Arizona State University’s school paper: https://t.co/B0LEMGCJla — Mike Warren (@MichaelRWarren) September 27, 2019

