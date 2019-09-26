Guys, the OK hand gesture is now an official hate symbol, at least according to the ADL:

So this is racist now?

And will Twitter block the OK emoji now that it’s a hate symbol?

From the ADL:

Also added to the list are the “bowl cut”:

“Moon Man” (the guy from the old McDonald’s commercials”:

And this meme that the ADL is calling the “happy merchant,” which for some reason wasn’t included until now:

