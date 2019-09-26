Guys, the OK hand gesture is now an official hate symbol, at least according to the ADL:

The "OK" hand gesture is now a hate symbol, according to a new report by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL says while not everyone means it to be hateful, the sign has been co-opted by the alt-right. https://t.co/lfyemOgR4V — CNN (@CNN) September 26, 2019

So this is racist now?

And will Twitter block the OK emoji now that it’s a hate symbol?

This one? 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) September 26, 2019

From the ADL:

Also added to the list are the “bowl cut”:

“Moon Man” (the guy from the old McDonald’s commercials”:

And this meme that the ADL is calling the “happy merchant,” which for some reason wasn’t included until now:

***