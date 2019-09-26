Guys, the OK hand gesture is now an official hate symbol, at least according to the ADL:
The "OK" hand gesture is now a hate symbol, according to a new report by the Anti-Defamation League.
The ADL says while not everyone means it to be hateful, the sign has been co-opted by the alt-right. https://t.co/lfyemOgR4V
— CNN (@CNN) September 26, 2019
So this is racist now?
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 26, 2019
And will Twitter block the OK emoji now that it’s a hate symbol?
This one?
— SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) September 26, 2019
From the ADL:
Also added to the list are the “bowl cut”:
“Moon Man” (the guy from the old McDonald’s commercials”:
And this meme that the ADL is calling the “happy merchant,” which for some reason wasn’t included until now:
