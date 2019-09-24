It appears that Elizabeth Warren’s daughter, Amelia Warren Tyagi, is reportedly chairwoman Demos, a liberal think tank, which gave the Working Families Party $45,000 in 2017-2018. This is significant because the Working Families Party just issued a surprise endorsement of Elizabeth Warren for president:

And the WFP won’t release the tallies on how they voted for Warren:

This does look bad:

Warren’s campaign treasurer is also on the board of Demos:

More on the potential scandal here:

