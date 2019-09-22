Photo of the day. . .
2020 Republican presidential candidate Mark Sanford was stopped by police in Des Moines, Iowa today as he was passing out brochures, via the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel:
Mark Sanford in Des Moines, being stopped for “solicitation” because he’s handing out brochures pic.twitter.com/EJOlaTQrGv
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 22, 2019
How embarrassing for him:
Her expression says “aren’t you that Appalachian trail dude? What is happening?”
— Matthew Johnson (@mjohnsonuu) September 22, 2019
Look at her face:
"is this the Argentina hiking guy?" pic.twitter.com/RTWaNQpicl
— Rob 🏺 (@GuyDebored) September 22, 2019
And this will likely be one of his better days on the campaign trail:
***