Add decorated general and career public servant Jim Mattis to the list of people who no longer meet #NeverTrump’s standards after he refused to comment on the latest news on President Trump and Ukraine.
Max Boot:
I’ve defended Mattis before for not speaking out but I can’t defend this. https://t.co/bvVLHkXYsX
— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) September 23, 2019
Tom Nichols:
That wraps up #ETTD: The Mattis Years
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 23, 2019
John Weaver:
My gosh. So sad. Prepared his life for this moment . . .
— John Weaver (@jwgop) September 23, 2019
***
