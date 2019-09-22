Add decorated general and career public servant Jim Mattis to the list of people who no longer meet #NeverTrump’s standards after he refused to comment on the latest news on President Trump and Ukraine.

Max Boot:

I’ve defended Mattis before for not speaking out but I can’t defend this. https://t.co/bvVLHkXYsX — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) September 23, 2019

Tom Nichols:

That wraps up #ETTD: The Mattis Years — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 23, 2019

John Weaver:

My gosh. So sad. Prepared his life for this moment . . . — John Weaver (@jwgop) September 23, 2019

***

