Vice President Mike Pence attended a GOP retreat on Mackinac Island on Saturday and he brought his “eight-vehicle motorcade with him,” which is making news because the island off the tip of northern Michigan banned cars about a hundred years ago:

And we’re being told that this is a big deal for people in Michigan:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan is particularly upset:

Trending

And:

“Profoundly stupid” story sums it up nicely:

Critics are saying Gerald Ford didn’t bring a motorcade with him in 1975:

But as the Detroit Free-Press points out, this is not 1975:

Among the things that have changed since Ford’s visit are the attempt to assassinate him by Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme later that year, the 1981 attempt by John Hinckley Jr. to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, and the 9-11 terror attacks.

Pence has been to Mackinac Island before, we we assume this was a security precaution and not because his office didn’t know about the ban or anything like that:

Also, there are official cars on the island. It’s not totally car-free:

And we’ll note that the island is being considered as host for the next G7 summit. Did they think the leaders of all those countries would just get around in horse-drawn buggies?

***

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mike PenceRashida Tlaib