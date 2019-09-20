Shot. . .

Earlier on Friday, former Vice President Joe Biden said that “not one single credible outlet has given credibility to these assertions” regarding accusations that his son acted improperly in a business deal with a Ukrainian energy oligarch:

NEW: @JoeBiden responds to report on Trump advocating for Ukrainian officials to investigate his son—he says not one outlet has given credence to the president’s assertions: @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/cf9GrioXNL — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) September 20, 2019

Chaser. . .

That would be news to the New York Times’ Ken Vogel who said the story is a “significant liability for Joe Biden” and he chastised Rudy Giuliani and the president for making it partisan instead of letting the reporters do their job:

Here's @kenvogel of the New York Times saying on MSNBC that he views Joe Biden son's work in Ukraine as "a significant liability for Joe Biden." "There is a story here," Vogel adds, saying "we're going to continue to, sort of, pull that back." (I'm sure Trump is very grateful!) pic.twitter.com/HSl90pk6Zn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 20, 2019

Longer clip here:

"There is a story here, we've told some of it, there's more to be told… That said, the way that Rudy is inserting himself into it, is both not helpful I think to Rudy and to Trump… he's getting the facts wrong" – @kenvogel w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/pFOVi56BPU — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) September 20, 2019

Over to you, Joe Biden.

***