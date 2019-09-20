Shot. . .

Earlier on Friday, former Vice President Joe Biden said that “not one single credible outlet has given credibility to these assertions” regarding accusations that his son acted improperly in a business deal with a Ukrainian energy oligarch:

That would be news to the New York Times’ Ken Vogel who said the story is a “significant liability for Joe Biden” and he chastised Rudy Giuliani and the president for making it partisan instead of letting the reporters do their job:

Longer clip here:

