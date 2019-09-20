Earlier today, Hollywood lib Rob Reiner warned Dems that they risk voters abandoning the party unless they call for an immediate impeachment of President Donald Trump:

And instead of impeachment, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi issued this very stern statement warning Trump of “serious repercussions”:

The serious repercussions were not named, however:

She followed up the stern statement with an equally stern tweet:

And she’s losing her base:

LOL: “do YOUR job”:

Just say “impeachment,” Nancy. It’s not that scary:

But, wait! It gets funnier! Pelosi later said she would pass a law to hold Trump accountable, apparently missing the step where she’d need to somehow trick Mitch McConnell and the president himself into signing her law:

And she’s getting absolutely destroyed over it:

***

