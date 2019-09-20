Earlier today, Hollywood lib Rob Reiner warned Dems that they risk voters abandoning the party unless they call for an immediate impeachment of President Donald Trump:

If it’s true that Trump tried to bribe Ukraine by withholding military aid as leverage for help in the 2020 election and the Democrats don’t call for immediate Impeachment, many loyal Democrats will abandon the party. We must stand up for Democracy & The Rule of Law. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 20, 2019

And instead of impeachment, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi issued this very stern statement warning Trump of “serious repercussions”:

Pelosi issues lengthy statement on the whistleblower complaint: “If the President has done what has been alleged, then he is stepping into a dangerous minefield with serious repercussions for his Administration and our democracy.” pic.twitter.com/JMZJs0E2Aq — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 20, 2019

The serious repercussions were not named, however:

But, and many Dems are asking each other this, what does “serious repercussions” actually mean? Last week Pelosi notably avoided the word “impeachment” and only took a few questions on it at her press conference. Dems told me Ukraine was the hot topic during votes today. — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) September 20, 2019

She followed up the stern statement with an equally stern tweet:

The Trump Admin is clearly violating federal statute by blocking the head of US Intelligence from providing Congress with a whistleblower complaint described as being of "urgent concern & credible.” The stonewalling must end. What is the President hiding? https://t.co/Yg0LqT5HMd — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 20, 2019

And she’s losing her base:

Frankly, this is not a response that inspires confidence nor one that reflects the gravity of the situation. https://t.co/BwYVmwgzDE — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) September 20, 2019

LOL: “do YOUR job”:

Okay, super. Now stop asking ME to do YOUR job a year from now and impeach this idiot. https://t.co/th3AYwS2mL — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) September 20, 2019

Just say “impeachment,” Nancy. It’s not that scary:

Pelosi's statement uses the word "must" three times but the word "impeachment" doesn't appear at all https://t.co/1m2LkUUUnV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 20, 2019

But, wait! It gets funnier! Pelosi later said she would pass a law to hold Trump accountable, apparently missing the step where she’d need to somehow trick Mitch McConnell and the president himself into signing her law:

In an exclusive interview with NPR, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she has not changed her mind on pursuing impeachment, but is ready to change the law to restrain presidential power and to make it clear that a sitting president can, in fact, be indicted. https://t.co/YgCF5Za4vE pic.twitter.com/yNQ43BBkDE — NPR (@NPR) September 20, 2019

And she’s getting absolutely destroyed over it:

If @SpeakerPelosi doesn’t publicly call for impeachment, before the clock strikes midnight, now with this clear cut news of smoking gun treason, she should switch parties & become the House @GOP minority leader before morning. — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) September 20, 2019

Trying to think what Trump would have to do for Pelosi or Schumer to think it deserves impeachment. Shoot somebody on 5th Avenue? Theyve become like his immovable supporters. — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) September 20, 2019

Getting #MoscowMitch to join with @SpeakerPelosi to create a new law to hold the president accountable for breaking many existing laws and numerous impeachable offenses? That deserves: 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄

(5 out of 5 possible unicorns) — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) September 20, 2019

In other words, "I am not willing to take action against this lawless president, but I'm eager to strengthen the laws he's flouting once he's gone." https://t.co/ubDvPB1P4V — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) September 20, 2019

I am going to keep repeating this. Democratic leadership, led by Nancy Pelosi are drastically downplaying how much their cowardice can stifle enthusiasm among activists and active voters/volunteers. Why are they spending so much time canvassing/registering voters? For this? https://t.co/r4Hraphu9o — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) September 20, 2019

why can't she stop talking https://t.co/CilQXB5vp6 — Elon Green (@elongreen) September 20, 2019

it's cool that she doesn't worry about being effective. https://t.co/DNChpugwSd — Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) September 20, 2019

Okay, but like, you know you need either Trump or McConnell to actually agree to change the law, and that ain't happening. So… you've got nothing. https://t.co/9CFAltan8T — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) September 20, 2019

Admin completely invalidated congressional oversight by defying subpoenas, refusing to turn over documents, issuing NDAs, barring gov and non-gov staff from testifying, and more. This is abdication of responsibility and seeking to overrule the OLC opinion way late into the game. https://t.co/G3deRlPRts — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) September 20, 2019

This piece includes Pelosi saying "Right now they are breaking the law" and her saying that House dems will "follow the facts and the law" om impeachment and ALSO her not changing her reluctance to pursue impeachment. I mean… https://t.co/czY6R7U7Cu — Kyle Orland (@KyleOrl) September 20, 2019

