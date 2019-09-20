Breaking news out of D.C. where Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Joseph Dunford just announced that President Trump “approved the deployment of US forces” to Saudi Arabia “which will be defensive in nature and primarily focused on air and missile defense”:

More troops to Middle East: Defense Sec. Mark Esper says after senior advisers met w/ Trump at WH: "The president has approved the deployment of US forces which will be defensive in nature and primarily focused on air and missile defense." https://t.co/6BdQQUEt1V — Conor Finnegan (@cjf39) September 20, 2019

Iran, you’re on notice:

They include air and missile defense measures. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says the U.S. does not seek conflict with Iran, and urge the nation to halt their aggressive actions. — Nick Weig (@tbweig) September 20, 2019

As for the exact number of troops head to Saudi Arabia, it’s not quite clear. “Not thousands,” according to Gen. Dunford:

Joint Chiefs Chairman says final numbers and details of forces not clear, but calling it "moderate deployment" of hundreds of forces. Secretary Esper says he believes this actions is "sufficient" but could be additional deployments based on situation. — Nick Weig (@tbweig) September 20, 2019

Defense Sec Esper says deployment "is the 1st step we're taking," but appears to rule out a military strike for now: "We feel quite confident in terms of our own defensive posture and our ability… but that's not where we are right now," adds they're focused on helping Saudis. — Conor Finnegan (@cjf39) September 20, 2019

Why should this work to deter Iran? Esper says "We think for now that would be sufficient but that doesn't mean there couldn't be additional deployments as needed based on the changing situation." Dunford said it's fair to say the troop number will be "not thousands." — Katie Bo Williams (@KatieBoWill) September 20, 2019

More details are expected this weekend:

Secretary Esper says this is the 1st step U.S. is taking in response to Iranian attacks on Saudis and protect commerce in the region. Also says Secretary Pompeo is working with international partners on getting more support. More details on deployments coming this weekend. — Nick Weig (@tbweig) September 20, 2019

Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dunford says decision on specifics will be made over the weekend, with details announced next week, but calls it a "moderate deployment" — Conor Finnegan (@cjf39) September 20, 2019

Earlier, the president announced new sanctions on Iran over their alleged role in the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil fields:

President Trump announces that he has applied new sanctions on Iran's central bank, days after the attack on a Saudi oil facility that the US has blamed on Tehran.https://t.co/bapzZ5DpYJ pic.twitter.com/xy6oC2xB6X — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 20, 2019

