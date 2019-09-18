Photographer Paul Sanchez captured the moment a guy in a MAGA hat was put in handcuffs by police after he attempted to stop a flag burning to protest President Donald Trump’s arrival in Beverly Hills on Tuesday:

“A lot of angry people out here”:

According to CBS 2, no arrests were made:

Beverly Hills police were in the area, and responded to each fight, ultimately having to separate the two groups. Several people were initially detained, but none were arrested following the scuffles.

More fighting:

Weird. When Rick Monday did this in Los Angeles in 1976, people cheered. Now? Now it gets you put in handcuffs:

