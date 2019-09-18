Photographer Paul Sanchez captured the moment a guy in a MAGA hat was put in handcuffs by police after he attempted to stop a flag burning to protest President Donald Trump’s arrival in Beverly Hills on Tuesday:

A pro-Trump protester attempts to stop a flag burning and ends up in a tussle. Both detained immediately. Flag burning continued afterward. #KTLA pic.twitter.com/rA0BEGPlev — Paul Sanchez 🇵🇷 (@PhotogSanchez) September 18, 2019

“A lot of angry people out here”:

A lot of angry people out here as President Trump hosts a fundraiser in Beverly Hills. This is one of several fights in the last 15 minutes. #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/aim0sDriLR — Chris Holmstrom (@ChrisVHolmstrom) September 18, 2019

According to CBS 2, no arrests were made:

Beverly Hills police were in the area, and responded to each fight, ultimately having to separate the two groups. Several people were initially detained, but none were arrested following the scuffles.

More fighting:

Its getting intense out here – clashes between Pro-Trump supporters and Antifa. Beverly Hills Police has detained some people. #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/JPpH4f3OA0 — Chris Holmstrom (@ChrisVHolmstrom) September 18, 2019

Weird. When Rick Monday did this in Los Angeles in 1976, people cheered. Now? Now it gets you put in handcuffs:

OTD 1976: Marine Corps Reserve veteran, @MLB player Rick Monday saves the American flag from being burned by two protesters on the field during a game at Dodger Stadium. https://t.co/T2bdgydnHy pic.twitter.com/5VnaTDCqcP — Marine Corps Reserve (@MarForRes) April 25, 2019

