Remember the story of Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani a few weeks ago? He was an American Airlines mechanic who was arrested for sabotaging a jetliner for what we were told at the time was in response to a labor dispute.

Well, new evidence has come to light that suggests he has “potential terrorism sympathies” and the federal judge hearing the case has denied bail:

Yeah, this would be bad:

From NBC News:

U.S. Magistrate Judge Chris McAliley imposed pretrial detention for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani at Wednesday’s hearing.

The new evidence presented by prosecutors includes that Alani has a brother in Iraq who may be involved with the Islamic State extremist group as well as statements Alani made about wishing harm on non-Muslims.

Alani is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Iraq. He’s not charged with a terror-related crime.

So maybe it wasn’t the union contract?

Background here:

American Airlines, WTF?

***

