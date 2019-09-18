Remember the story of Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani a few weeks ago? He was an American Airlines mechanic who was arrested for sabotaging a jetliner for what we were told at the time was in response to a labor dispute.

Well, new evidence has come to light that suggests he has “potential terrorism sympathies” and the federal judge hearing the case has denied bail:

Federal judge cites new evidence of potential terrorism sympathies in denying bail for mechanic charged with sabotaging American Airlines jetliner in Miami: https://t.co/VgsoHApdwa — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) September 18, 2019

Yeah, this would be bad:

FEDERAL COURT UPDATE: ISIS propaganda video found on phone of mechanic accused of sabotaging flight at MIA, prosecutors say https://t.co/ZBqguHYNHU — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 18, 2019

From NBC News:

U.S. Magistrate Judge Chris McAliley imposed pretrial detention for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani at Wednesday’s hearing. The new evidence presented by prosecutors includes that Alani has a brother in Iraq who may be involved with the Islamic State extremist group as well as statements Alani made about wishing harm on non-Muslims. Alani is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Iraq. He’s not charged with a terror-related crime.

So maybe it wasn’t the union contract?

American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotage … compromising a Miami -to- Nassau flight on the tarmac. Why? Stalled union labor dispute cost him, he wanted overtime work…. https://t.co/N2NBGM0lfY@WPLGLocal10

1/ — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) September 6, 2019

Background here:

… from the criminal complaint docs: Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani jammed the navigation system on the

July 17th flight 👇🏼

150 passengers on board.

Pilots aborted the flight because of the “error alert”.@WPLGLocal10

2/ pic.twitter.com/rL3JAL1jeA — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) September 6, 2019

American Airlines, WTF?

An interesting find by @WPLGLocal10 EP @NatalieMorera –

A 2010 California federal court filing shows Alani was terminated from @AlaskaAir in ‘08 after 10 yrs there, citing substandard maintenance work.

Was @AmericanAir aware? We asked. No response…@WPLGLocal10

5/ pic.twitter.com/qj51BPk3Q7 — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) September 6, 2019

***