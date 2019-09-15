CNN Daniel Dale has identified “CornPop,” the alleged gang member that Joe Biden confronted in his youth as a lifeguard.

But there will be no interviews with Mr. Pop. William L. “CornPop” Morris died in 2016 at the age of 73:

Biden is facing skepticism for a story he has told about a 1960s confrontation at a Wilmington, Delaware pool with a guy named Corn Pop — partly because of the name Corn Pop. Here's an obituary for Wilmington's William L. "CornPop" Morris, who died at 73 in 2016. (Thread) pic.twitter.com/HGuLyorEvW — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 15, 2019

Earlier we told you how the former president of the Delaware NAACP confirmed CornPop’s existence. Now here’s Wilmington mayor Dennis Williams:

Former Wilmington mayor Dennis Williams tells me this is the CornPop of the Biden incident. He says he grew up across the courtyard from CornPop in a housing project. He says CornPop, "real as the moon in the sky," was confrontational as a young man. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 15, 2019

CornPop’s gang, “The Romans,” appears to be true, too:

Some of the skepticism has been about the name of the gang or crew Biden said CornPop ran with, the Romans. Here's an article from Delaware's News Journal in which a local historian says there was a Wilmington gang called the Romans in the 1960s. pic.twitter.com/A4ePc4hnDX — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 15, 2019

More on CornPop here:

Former Wilmington mayor Dennis Williams says he heard about Biden's confrontation with CornPop the day after it occurred. Here's a 2010 article in The Root about how others in Delaware's black community have also told that story. https://t.co/D3ukU4hDSZ pic.twitter.com/HNHCvtf4Hh — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 15, 2019

***

Related:

IT'S TRUE? Former Delaware NAACP president confirms the Joe Biden-Corn Pop story https://t.co/PqFUzMjNMH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 15, 2019