CNN Daniel Dale has identified “CornPop,” the alleged gang member that Joe Biden confronted in his youth as a lifeguard.

But there will be no interviews with Mr. Pop. William L. “CornPop” Morris died in 2016 at the age of 73:

Earlier we told you how the former president of the Delaware NAACP confirmed CornPop’s existence. Now here’s Wilmington mayor Dennis Williams:

CornPop’s gang, “The Romans,” appears to be true, too:

