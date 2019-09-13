Meanwhile, out in California, an anti-vaccine protester reportedly threw a red substance of some sort all over the inside of the state legislature to protest a new law that tightens up medical exemptions for vaccines:

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bills into law this week:

The California Highway Patrol reported the substance was menstrual blood:

This is the weirdest reboot of “CHiPs” yet:

And now we’re totally grossed out. There was evidence:

Never change, California:

More on the new law here:

Tags: california