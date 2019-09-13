Meanwhile, out in California, an anti-vaccine protester reportedly threw a red substance of some sort all over the inside of the state legislature to protest a new law that tightens up medical exemptions for vaccines:
So one of the anti-vaccine protestors threw some kind of red liquid from the Senate galley and yelled (I believe) "this is for the blood of dead babies." Appears to be red food coloring. I believe it hit the desks of @SenatorGalgiani and @HollyJMitchell
Law enforcement bringing caution tape onto the Senate floor
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bills into law this week:
Without comment, @GavinNewsom signs SB276 and SB714, imposing new restrictions on medical exemptions for mandatory childhood vaccines.
The California Highway Patrol reported the substance was menstrual blood:
CHP just told us it's menstrual blood https://t.co/mpNiPlICnR
This is the weirdest reboot of “CHiPs” yet:
2. California Highway Patrol which protects the Governor, among others, confirms that it was indeed menstrual blood https://t.co/2gIiDIoyjX
And now we’re totally grossed out. There was evidence:
Protesters said it was blood. A Sacramento Bee report said a menstrual cup was located nearby. https://t.co/40FEwhOrXv
Just a normal day in the legislature where some nutjob chucks menstrual blood on senators from the balcony. https://t.co/mVhved5Gur
Never change, California:
My colleagues were hit by red liquid thrown from the Senate gallery. An arrest has been made, but the Senate remains in recess.
This is unacceptable.
More on the new law here:
Dubious medical exemptions handed out by California’s infamous anti-vaccine pediatrician, Dr. Robert Sears, will be revoked under fresh amendments to a state bill designed to boost vaccination rates. CA Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law yesterday. https://t.co/Ehs934Bh9Y
