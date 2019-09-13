Meanwhile, out in California, an anti-vaccine protester reportedly threw a red substance of some sort all over the inside of the state legislature to protest a new law that tightens up medical exemptions for vaccines:

So one of the anti-vaccine protestors threw some kind of red liquid from the Senate galley and yelled (I believe) "this is for the blood of dead babies." Appears to be red food coloring. I believe it hit the desks of @SenatorGalgiani and @HollyJMitchell — Ben Christopher (@FromBenC) September 14, 2019

Law enforcement bringing caution tape onto the Senate floor — Ben Christopher (@FromBenC) September 14, 2019

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bills into law this week:

Without comment, @GavinNewsom signs SB276 and SB714, imposing new restrictions on medical exemptions for mandatory childhood vaccines. — Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) September 10, 2019

The California Highway Patrol reported the substance was menstrual blood:

CHP just told us it's menstrual blood https://t.co/mpNiPlICnR — Angela Hart (@ahartreports) September 14, 2019

This is the weirdest reboot of “CHiPs” yet:

2. California Highway Patrol which protects the Governor, among others, confirms that it was indeed menstrual blood https://t.co/2gIiDIoyjX — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 14, 2019

And now we’re totally grossed out. There was evidence:

Protesters said it was blood. A Sacramento Bee report said a menstrual cup was located nearby. https://t.co/40FEwhOrXv — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) September 14, 2019

Just a normal day in the legislature where some nutjob chucks menstrual blood on senators from the balcony. https://t.co/mVhved5Gur — Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) September 14, 2019

Never change, California:

My colleagues were hit by red liquid thrown from the Senate gallery. An arrest has been made, but the Senate remains in recess. This is unacceptable. — Andreas Borgeas (@SenatorBorgeas) September 14, 2019

